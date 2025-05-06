BUNNELL, Fla. — The conversation surrounding development in Flagler County continues nearly a month after Palm Coast city leaders confirmed they were not interested in moving forward with a proposed Belvedere Fuel Terminal.

A rezoning request has been made to change 1,800 acres in Bunnell from agricultural to industrial



While there are currently no plans for a development on the land, community members are keeping a close eye on the request

The city sent Belvedere a notice in April saying residents voiced their concerns about the potential safety impacts of the facility.

Now, other residents in Flagler County are keeping a close eye on what’s happening in their communities.

On the city of Bunnell’s planning, zoning, and appeals board agenda it shows a request to amend the future land use map from “agriculture” to "agricultural community industrial" for approximately 459 acres, and “L-2, heavy industrial” for approximately 1,383 acres of land on U.S. Highway 1 and County Road 304.

While the rezoning request said there are currently no plans to develop the land, some Flagler County residents say they are wary and don’t want a repeat of the proposed Belvedere fuel terminal project.

Vicky Haley and Roberta Bianucci say they care about their community and don't want to see heavy industry come into the area.

“I’m extremely concerned about what might go on. I know they’re going to be voting on rezoning this property that’s right beyond us, and they are looking to rezone it from agriculture to heavy industrial which could be chemicals, or other products that can mess up the environment,” Bianucci said. “If a company comes in here and there’s any leakage or anything, it could cause devastation to people.”

The rezoning request says the property is vacant, underdeveloped timberland.

City staff says in its conclusion that the requested rezoning is compatible with the city's Land Use Map and Comprehensive Plan, and recommended the request be approved.

Haley, though, said the rezoning would open up the property to undesired development.

“We’re just citizens swimming upstream, trying to figure things out on our own,” she said. “We’re concerned about children, elderly, and our growing community that is doing positive things, and not polluting our beautiful county.”

Spectrum News 13 reached out to the city of Bunnell about the proposed rezoning, but did not hear back.

Belvedere Terminals was also contacted for an update on future plans in Florida, but a company representative did not immediately respond.