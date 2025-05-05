Bad news came Monday for Rite Aid employees and New Yorkers who rely on the drugstore chain for their medical prescription needs. More than 175 Rite Aid pharmacies across New York will shut down as the national company plans to file for bankruptcy again, according to a letter sent to employees on Monday.
The first round of employee separations will start June 4, according to the letter from Rite Aid CEO Matt Schroeder, who cited intensifying financial challenges as a result “of the rapidly evolving healthcare and retail landscapes.”
In the letter, Schroeder said its lenders only recently notified the company that funding to cover payroll and employment-related expenses for all of its workforce had been cut.
Rite Aid last filed for bankruptcy protection in October 2023.
The statement continued, “The dramatic downturn in the economy, potential litigation, and increased costs (including tariffs) from our suppliers and landlords have necessitated employee separations that were unforeseen, as we were actively seeking funding and pursuing several alternative strategic transactions with the hope that this action could be avoided or postponed.”
The move will affect employees at Rite Aid’s New York Incorporated, Eckerd Corporation and Genovese Drug Store Incorporated facilities, according to the statement.
The company said employees are eligible to receive job retraining and re-employment services to help find new employment through the state’s Labor Department.
