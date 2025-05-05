LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby is in the rearview mirror, and it’s now business as usual for the River City. Business owners who saw increased foot traffic said they know Derby Week is a special opportunity each year.

For seven years, Melissa Gamec and her husband have owned the location of Las Margaritas near the corner of Central Avenue and South 3rd Street.

“Derby is Derby," she said. "It doesn’t matter, the weather or anything."

As wet and sloppy as Derby 151 was this year, she said a little rain has never stopped the show.

“Each year is different," she said. "It’s different, but we love seeing people come in here with their dresses. They’re all dressed up ... it’s really nice to see people in here.”

She said there’s always extra business during Derby Week because it’s a convenient stop for visitors who want a quick bite or drink. That comes with extra preparation beyond just more staff.

“[My husband] makes a special menu to make it easier for everybody,” she said. “[We] make it easy for the kitchen, make it easy for up front of the restaurant and then also easy for the customers. They come in; they just want to grab something real quick and they have to go.”

Nearly 12 miles away, Derby-winning trainer Bill Mott celebrated Sovereignty's win at Joe’s Older Than Dirt on New LaGrange Road.

Cres Bride, the restaurant's owner, said his visit is no surprise, but it was made sweeter by their grand accomplishment.

“Bill Mott and his wife love Joe’s, and they’ve made it a tradition to come to Joe’s Older Than Dirt after the Derby race," Bride said. "They’ve been here a number of years in a row to celebrate the fun time of the Kentucky Derby."

Bride said he sees a 15 to 20% boost to his sales during Derby Week. He’s also the president of the Louisville Hospitality Association and a former horse trainer, so he’s no stranger to bringing in new faces to his business.

“We, of course, do a lot of decorating to ensure out-of-town visitors feel welcome," he said. "As far as our marketing goes, we try to market that to the visitors that are going to be coming to the city of Louisville."

Bride added there's always great opportunity during Derby Week and it's a matter of getting the message out not just to Louisvillians, but every out-of-town visitor, that their business is worth their time.

Kentucky Derby 152 is Saturday, May 2, 2026.