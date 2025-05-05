DALLAS — Plans for a new terminal at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport are one step closer to reality.

Officials with American Airlines and DFW Airport unveiled plans for the new terminal last week. Terminal F is a collaborative effort between DFW Airport and American Airlines. Construction is already underway and the terminal is expected to partially open in 2027.

The larger state-of-the-art Terminal F will have double the number of gates, new facilities to expand international operations, increased lounge and premium space, a new lobby check-in experience and a dedicated parking garage.

In 2023, American and DFW reached a 10-year Use and Lease Agreement with preapproved capital investments, including the construction of Terminal F as a 15-gate facility which customers would access from Terminal E via the airport’s Skylink system. The agreement increases the planned investment in Terminal F to about $4 billion. Terminal F will be operated entirely by American, and extends the airline’s Use and Lease Agreement with DFW through 2043.

“DFW is American’s largest and most critical hub, and with this expanded plan for Terminal F, DFW has a clear path to become the largest airline hub in the world,” said American’s CEO Robert Isom. “Dallas-Fort Worth is one of the fastest growing regions in the country, and we’re excited that American and North Texas will continue to grow together. Terminal F will elevate our customer experience in a big way, providing customers with a fantastic new facility and state-of-the-art amenities.”

Terminal F will provide travelers with a walking connection to Terminal D and a new Skylink station, to access the other DFW terminals. The Terminal F parking garage is designed with a built-in curbside circulation and an innovative baggage drop and check-in area to maintain the quick access to check in.