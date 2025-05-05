MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin-based and family-owned car and truck rental company is accelerating its growth, creating new job opportunities for those looking to break into the travel and rental industry.

What You Need To Know Midwestern Wheels is expanding operations in Madison with plans to build a new facility at Dane County Regional Airport

The family-owned company is hiring for multiple positions across its five Wisconsin locations, including customer service agents and vehicle attendants

Job perks include full benefits, birthday paid time off, rental discounts and a performance-based bonus program

Midwestern Wheels has served Wisconsin for over 65 years and continues to grow in step with changes in the travel and car rental industries

Midwestern Wheels Inc, which operates the Avis and Budget rental counters at the Dane County Regional Airport, is expanding operations across its five-city footprint in Wisconsin. That includes growing its presence in Madison by building a new facility to better serve customers and support employees.

“We’ve been around for over 65 years, and we continue to grow throughout the state of Wisconsin,” said Regional Manager Stacy Tabbert. “For us to come to Madison and be able to build a new facility to house more customers, more vehicles, and more opportunities for people, is pretty exciting.”

On any given day, the team is busy keeping up with travelers coming off flights at the airport. Service Manager Jacob Kingzynski said the work can be fast-paced, but the perks are worth it.

“Driving the new fleet vehicles is always a huge perk — being the first to experience what’s new in the industry,” Kingzynski said. “It’s always a busy day.”

Sales Manager Kate Naprella agreed, noting that the team culture makes a difference.

“I get to work with my awesome coworkers who are just like my family every day,” she said.

That support system is key for employees, including Tristan Kendrick, who works directly with airport customers.

“People just came off a flight where they’re probably sick of talking to people,” Kendrick said. “We want to be a highlight of their day.”

Midwestern Wheels is currently hiring customer service-focused rental agents, vehicle service attendants and management-track positions at its locations across the state. The company offers full benefits, flexible scheduling, rental discounts, paid time off for birthdays and performance-based bonuses.

“There’s an incentive program attached that’s pretty amazing,” Tabbert added. “And there’s always something new to learn as the travel industry and car rental landscape evolve.”

Those interested in applying or learning more about open positions can visit Midwestern Wheels’ careers page.