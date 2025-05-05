ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — Joe Sidonio and his wife own several acres of farmland in Holley in Orleans County, which lies within the Town of Murray Fire District, an independent taxing jurisdiction established several years ago.

Sidonio and others are calling on leaders to lower their tax rate and grant them the same state-determined agricultural exemption as the town and county on tillable open cropland that they say does not require the same level of fire protection as a barn or house.

“[It's] frustrating. A constant conversation at supper time. The taxes for the district are over 50% of the bill for my entire tax bill for one parcel of land. They don't necessarily understand the socio-economic consequences of their actions," said Sidonio.

He isn't alone.

Christian Yunker is a third-generation farmer and a county legislator in nearby Genesee County, but farms on Sidonio's land. He says the fire district operates with little to no oversight, yet is not against paying taxes.

"That's OK on our structures and buildings where we want to be fair, we want to be equitable, but on vacant open farm land, we should be paying our fair share of taxes there and not subsidizing these rural districts," said Yunker.

Chad Kirby is a fifth-generation farmer who says many farmers can't afford the higher tax.

"If costs keep going up, it is going to be difficult to stay in business. Farming is a very low-margin industry and career for us," said Kirby.

"We are willing to look at what's best for the taxpayers as a whole," said Frank Balys, chair of commissioners for the Murray Joint Fire District.

Balys said the district was formed to address the community need, determine the services provided and calculate how to fund it. He adds that the board has yet to discuss the exemption and how it could impact older adults on a fixed income, or review any documents supporting the farmer's claim.

"If we decide to grant an agricultural exemption, or a reduced levy, this is going to cost taxpayers 'x' more dollars. I want to have that available to make an analysis and determination of what actually is the most beneficial for everybody involved. My big question is what's the impact to the rest of the taxpayers," said Balys.

Brad Pinsky, who owns the law firm that helped get that district up and running, said the board could simply pass a resolution to grant the exemption.

He added that while there are some who believe farms are profitable and should pay the higher tax, others feel the land should be protected and should be granted the exemption.

"That's a community discussion, I think, not a lawyer discussion. It's a community decision because ultimately, the budget is the budget. If you reduce the taxes for one, somebody else has got to pick it up," Balys said.

Balys suggests that Sidonio address the board, which is exactly what he says he plans to do.

"To educate them on the consequences of taxation and the equal and fair distribution of that cost," Sidonio said.

The fire district board of commissioners is set to meet on May 14.

Balys also advised the town of Hanover, in Chautauqua County, looking to form a fire district, to be patient.

He says the process will hurt in the beginning, but the town will eventually have better control of the needs of the community.

He also advises having a board comprised of a cross-section of local leaders and outside stakeholders, as opposed to all firefighters.