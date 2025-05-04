GREEN BAY, Wis. — The area around Lambeau Field has made a major transformation in the past week since the NFL Draft took place in Green Bay.

Businesses in the area hoped the surge of 600,000 fans would bring them a boost, but some expressed it wasn't what they expected.

What You Need To Know The NFL Draft closed some roads near Lambeau Field for three weeks



Third-party economic impact results from the event are set to come in June



Roads around Lambeau are expected to be open on May 6

Michael Wier has owned the famous Kroll’s West restaurant for 40 years. Initially, he was excited to hear the draft was coming to Lambeau Field. But concerns rolled in once he saw roads that supply his business with foot traffic would be closed for nearly three weeks.

“In the future, if that happens again, there should be allowed some input from the surrounding businesses and a little more of the political side needs to be discussed,” said Wier.

Wier said the draft was not similar to a football game experience like they were expecting. He said out-of-state food trucks threw a curveball at his business.

“The only business that made any money on the draft was the NFL,” said Wier. “All the businesses around here have been choked back so far for three weeks.”

De Pere resident Eric Knight has lived in the Green Bay area for most of his life. He said the draft being at Lambeau Field was able to showcase the area, which will offer both short and long-term effects.

(Spectrum News 1/Geno Perez)

“I think ultimately anything that can come in here is going to help in the long run,” said Knight. “It’s not just short-term influx of cash that’s going to be coming and it’s going to be long-term potentially getting fans, you know, to convert over to more Packers fans.”

Although Wier was critical of the draft, he said he also sees some benefits.

“There’s a positive side of this whole thing; it’s the tourism side,” said Wier. “It’s people that aren’t from Green Bay who came here, spent some time, went through the NFL experience, and I think they truly enjoyed themselves. And if anything, we’re probably going to get some of those people returning more often. That’s all good.”

Weir said he is looking forward to comparing how the NFL Draft’s attendance numbers shape up with the Village of Ashwaubenon’s data of economic impact. The roads around Lambeau Field are expected to open up on May 6.