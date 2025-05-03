BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Nhon Nguyen, who owns Bowling Green favorite Kyoto Gardens, hasn’t always called the city home. 

Nguyen moved from North Carolina nearly 30 years ago to get married 

“My wife is from Bowling Green,” Nguyen said. “I got married back in 1996.”

He started up the business with his wife, Tuyen and his children 20 years ago.

Since then, the family has been created a name for themselves. The Bowling Green Daily News named Kyoto Gardens the city’s best Asian restaurant in 2024.

“It’s an indescribable feeling knowing that the community is giving back to us,” said Nina Nguyen, Nhon’s daughter. “It’s been an honor to serve Bowling Green.”

Nhon said it’s comforting knowing his community loves him as much as he loves them. 

“Bowling Green, great customers,” he said.

Correction: A previous version of this story misseplled Nina Nguyen's name. The error has been corrected. (May 5, 2025)

