VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — A restaurant once known for its historical charm is now filled with boxes.

The Over Yonder opened in 2014 in a building dating to 1861, the year the Civil War began, owner Andy Long says.

During its over 10 years of operation, it became a staple in Valle Crucis. But then Hurricane Helene struck.

“The winter is very, very slow. We need that cash in October to keep us open, keep our staff paid through the winter and when Helene hit on Sept. 27, you know, that was immediately gone," Long said. "So I knew that we had to come up with something if we're going to stay open because we didn't have the cash.”

After Long realized that he would have to close, he took to social media to announce it. While he had accepted the restaurant's fate, the community had not.

“We’re approached by a hotel in Boone, the Roads Motor Lodge, to move into their space after we announced we're closing," he said. "And at first I was like, I don't know. It's just this emotional roller coaster, you know, are we going to close or we're not going to close?"

While he says the hotel won’t have the same historical charm, he believes it’ll open up new opportunities.

“We are excited about the move. No, it won't be the same Over Yonder... it'll be different and people, some people, will like that and some people won't," he said. "But I think there's an opportunity to create something new."

As he took down the original Over Yonder sign, he reflected on memories that were made and the ones that are yet to come.

“It's bittersweet, you know? We were here for a little over 10 years, and I just always think of all the work that went into it. Myself and my wife, of course, but also the hundreds of staff that have come through here over the years, all the parties, all the anniversaries and birthday dinners and creating all those unique moments is nice," Long said. "It's a privilege to get to do that, so we had a great run here.”

The restaurant will reopen as Over Yonder Boone on May 6 with brunch, lunch and dinner hours.