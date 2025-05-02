NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Plans are being discussed to revitalize Grand Boulevard in New Port Richey.

Grand Boulevard is the central talking point of a new revitalization project by Pasco County government. But before any work can be done, county officials first need to hear from locals on what they should like to see done.

The project may have implications on the area’s population.

For three years, Rich Bosse has been honing his craft as a tattoo artist in New Port Richey, owning his own tattoo parlor W. Ink Tattoo.

“I’ve seen a lot of growth, even in the short time that I’ve been here,” says Bosse. “It’s really grown by leaps and bounds.”

There’s been some talk of improvements being made just outside of Bosse’s shop, with a revitalization project of Grand Boulevard on the table.

“It’s not downtown but we’re not far from it,” said Bosse. “I think we do get a lot of car traffic on Grand Boulevard and it’d be nice to get some foot traffic and people feel comfortable as opposed to walking on the side of the road or having this not be an area that’s conducive to foot traffic.”

The addition of sidewalks would be one of those improvements made along the road, making a wide enough passage for pedestrians.

“Up until very recently, there were no sidewalks on Grand Boulevard, for the most part,” says Bosse. “The ability to have people walk and be able to travel on their bikes or skateboards, or whatever it is, safely, is a pretty big deal as well.”

This first phase of revitalization would span from Moog Road all the way down to the New Port Richey city line, with potential plans of expanding beyond those boundaries through other phases in the future.

“There’s a lot of things we’re focused on and No. 1: we want to use Grand Boulevard to make it grand again,” said Pasco County Director of Planning, Development & Economic Growth David Engel.

Pasco County officials say they have looked at similar areas in Tarpon Springs and Dunedin, but this would be a first for Pasco, adding that these types of changes can also increase property value.

“We realized that when areas, these old corridors, are in decline, businesses aren’t capturing sales tax revenue,” said Engel. “Property values aren’t elevated like the rest of the county. We really believe that a lot of people are in situations where they have unmet needs, so we want to make a workable environment.”

It’s bringing some attention to those businesses like Bosse’s.

“If we plan on beautifying it and making it an aesthetically pleasing thing and a safe thing, then I think it’s only a benefit to the businesses on Grand Boulevard,” said Bosse.

It’s a benefit to those who call the area home.

There will be a series of community workshops held in the next few weeks. Business owners and residents are invited to attend. The first workshop takes place at the Elfers Senior Center on Wednesday at 6 p.m.