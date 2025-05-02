DELAVAN, Wis. — When you drive on the highway, you can see trucks filled with all sorts of cargo. However, what Mike Gollon delivers isn’t something you see all the time.

What You Need To Know The general inland fishing season opens statewide Saturday, May 3



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources estimates that each year, fishing has a $2.3 billion impact on the Wisconsin economy



Gollon Bait and Fish Farm, an operation which raises bait fish and then delivers them to bait and tackle shops around the state, will see a boost in business



The economic impact extends to restaurants and bars

Gollon owns Gollon Bait and Fish Farm, an operation which raises bait fish and then delivers them to bait and tackle shops around the state. Just ahead of the fishing season opener, Gollon was making a delivery at Lakeside Bait and Tackle in Delavan. Gollon said the beginning of the inland lake fishing season means a boost in business.

“This is what we have been waiting for. It has been slow, a cold spring, not much going on, so all the shops looking forward to the opener along with us. Everyone needs it right now,” said Gollon as he offloaded fish and brought them into the store.

Inside the shop, owner Brad Mikrut was stocking shelves. He said the fishing opener is a busy time of year because as people prepare to go fishing, they often realize they are missing supplies.

“Every year there is new product coming out, all the manufacturers come out with a new hot design and you have got to have it,” said Mikrut.

Mikrut said on opening day of the season, there are often angers lined up outside the store for its 5 a.m. opening.

In Delavan, the economic impact of fishing extends beyond obvious places like bait shops.

Mayor Ryan Schroeder said following a recent revitalization effort in the city’s downtown, more businesses are seeing the impact of anglers descending upon the community.

“Different sports bars, other restaurants, places to eat, all those places benefit from fishing groups and individuals coming here and tourism in general,” said Schroeder.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources estimates that each year, fishing has a $2.3 billion impact on the Wisconsin economy.