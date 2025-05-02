DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — In Daytona Beach, construction has wrapped up on a project aimed at transforming the International Speedway Boulevard “World’s Most Famous Beach” ramp.

Construction started on the $2.3 million project in June 2024, and during the construction, the iconic sign was removed temporarily as the whole area got a revamp.

The area reopened in April 2025, and area businesses owners told Spectrum News that they hope it will lead to more customers.

At Sam’s Coal Fired Pizza, which closed down during construction, they believe they lost out on a million dollars because of the project.

Owner Sam Tadros said he was initially told by the county only half the road would be closed, and they’ll keep one side open. But that wasn’t the case, as they fenced off the entire area.

“It was a big financial hit," Tadros said. "But what am I going to do? Sit there and cry about it?”

Volusia County spokesman Clayton Jackson said work done on the ramp will benefit the entire community.

“The improvements to the International Speedway Boulevard beach ramp represent Volusia County’s long-term investment in the future of this area," he said. "With increased traffic capacity, upgraded facilities, improved parking, and a more visually appealing environment, we’re confident these enhancements will help attract more visitors and support the vitality of the surrounding community."

As for Tadros, he hopes to see people walking through the door.

“I haven’t seen more customers than before, so I don’t see it working to our advantage," he said. "I actually see it to our disadvantage, because of the parking situation. Twenty dollars? Before they were able to park for free. That’s a hit."