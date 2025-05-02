OHIO — Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins celebrated the Trump administration's first 100 days, highlighting the United States Department of Agriculture's recent actions.
“The Secretary has been on a bit of a whirlwind tour,” said agriculture expert Andy Vance. "She was in Ohio, visited an egg farm, visited some other things with the governor and really, I think, did a great job of engaging with the industry as part of that kind of whistle stop tour all around the country."
Vance said the USDA rolled out a five-point plan for how to manage avian influenza.
“So [the administration] has gotten generally favorable marks for response there.” he said.
As for some of the other claims from the administration, Vance said, "...it's a little bit more the difference between what the government says versus saying, 'show me the data.'"
The Ag Report airs every Friday on Spectrum News 1.