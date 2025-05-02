OHIO — Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins celebrated the Trump administration's first 100 days, highlighting the United States Department of Agriculture's recent actions.

What You Need To Know The USDA said it is expanding mining and drilling on federal land, eliminating waste and fraud and streamling regulation among other actions



Sec. Rollins said she toured 15 states, including Ohio



“The Secretary has been on a bit of a whirlwind tour,” said agriculture expert Andy Vance. "She was in Ohio, visited an egg farm, visited some other things with the governor and really, I think, did a great job of engaging with the industry as part of that kind of whistle stop tour all around the country."

Vance said the USDA rolled out a five-point plan for how to manage avian influenza.

“So [the administration] has gotten generally favorable marks for response there.” he said.

As for some of the other claims from the administration, Vance said, "...it's a little bit more the difference between what the government says versus saying, 'show me the data.'"

