OHIO — Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins celebrated the Trump administration's first 100 days, highlighting the United States Department of Agriculture's recent actions.

  • The USDA said it is expanding mining and drilling on federal land, eliminating waste and fraud and streamling regulation among other actions    

  • Sec. Rollins said she toured 15 states, including Ohio

“The Secretary has been on a bit of a whirlwind tour,” said agriculture expert Andy Vance. "She was in Ohio, visited an egg farm, visited some other things with the governor and really, I think, did a great job of engaging with the industry as part of that kind of whistle stop tour all around the country."

Vance said the USDA rolled out a five-point plan for how to manage avian influenza.

“So [the administration] has gotten generally favorable marks for response there.” he said.

As for some of the other claims from the administration, Vance said, "...it's a little bit more the difference between what the government says versus saying, 'show me the data.'"

