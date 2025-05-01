The New York state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will soon determine whether Dom-Mar Transfer and Recycling Facility will be coming to the town of Wawayanda.

Officials announced the proposed facility will act as a transfer and recycling operation along Dolsontown Road, featuring inbound and outbound truck scales, a wastewater collection and treatment system and a stormwater management system.

However, Joseph DeStefano, mayor of neighboring Middletown, said he worries the facility's proposed location poses a threat to public safety and traffic congestion.

“We feel it's an inappropriate location and I don’t understand the thinking behind the town of Wawayanda, why they would choose this location,” DeStefano said.

DeStefano said Wawayanda's Planning Board should take into consideration the Dolsontown corridor and the increasing population.

"[It's] mostly the odor and pollution, trash and litter, dust hazards, traffic concerns," DeStefano said. "Wawayanda’s development plan for that area includes several warehouses.”

Spectrum News 1 reached out to Denise Quinn, supervisor for the Town of Wawayanda for comment on the matter.

"I can't say I'm excited about the Dom-Mar Facility. However, Mayor DeStefano's comments regarding the Dom-Mar Transfer and Recycling Facility misrepresents both the project's purpose and its planned safeguards. I wish we didn't produce garbage so facilities like this wouldn't be necessary. The fact is that we do produce a lot of garbage which makes facilities like this needed. This facility addresses a pressing regional need for modern, environmentally responsible waste management infrastructure," Quinn said partially in a statement. "The claims of overwhelming odors, dust and litter fail to acknowledge the ectneice mitigation systems built into the facility's design: including negative air pressure containment, enclosed tipping floors, HEPA-filtered ventilation, and daily site maintenance. Independent environmental reviews show that Dom-Mar meets or exceeds all state and federal air, water, and traffic safety standards. Also, the facility will have everything inside the building."

DeStefano said odors, air pollution, trash and safety risks are some of the city's strongest objections to the proposal.

“The amount of garbage that’s being proposed to come into this facility on a weekly basis within two weeks I think equals the output for the total city of Middletown for an entire year,” DeStefano said.

In the meantime, residents are encouraged to contact Town of Wawayanda Dom-Mar and their consultants for more information regarding the proposal. It is also unclear when the DEC will come to a decision to approve or deny a solid waste permit for the facility.