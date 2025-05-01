BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three years after the racist mass shooting at a Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, Spectrum News 1 is looking into the progress made toward social and economic change on the East Side.

“A lot of funders took the opportunity to get grant money and lined the streets and gave out food, which is very much appreciated for that effort,” said Athenia Cyrus, a fourth-generation Buffalonian. “However, it wasn’t fixing it or addressing the core problem.”

Residents and scholars said decades of oppression and food apartheid enabled such a massive act of violence against a targeted group of people, a problem activists and political leaders vowed to address.

“We as a community will rise again stronger than before,” said former Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown in the days following the shooting back in 2022.

The store reopened two months later and remains the only food option in a mile and a half radius. In fact, there are fewer fresh food options in walking distance for residents than there were in 2022.

Additionally, the city had plans for a streetscape project and other investments in the Jefferson Avenue corridor that have since been placed on the backburner.

“My anticipation is that when we can get back into it, we will,” said Leah Halton-Pope, Ellicott District Common Council member. “I think today’s important thing, right this very second, is getting through the budget and seeing how anything is going to impact that project.”

At the time of the shooting, millions of dollars from corporations and community members poured in to help. The immediate needs were feeding people who were now without a grocery store, and caring for mental health.

“When we looked at over the past, I think, 10 years, it was $400 million that came to the East Side of Buffalo, but nobody really knew where that money went,” said Dr. Lavonne Ansari, chair of the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund (BTCRF).

She said the BTCRF formed as a result of the tragedy in order to keep funds from “going through” the East Side.

“What is most important is that the community gets to govern itself…we decide how we want to use the money,” said Ansari.

The BTCRF steering committee is made up of Black leaders in the Buffalo community dedicated to allocating and investing $6.1 million in raised funds into the East Side.

The organization commissioned a study to identify the greatest needs of residents and invest in solutions under the following four categories:

Safety

Resilience

Health

Wealth

Now, the BTCRF is working on becoming a 501(c)(3) so it can disperse the funds to entities that align with and fulfill these recommendations. In the meantime, Ansari insisted securing a brighter future for Buffalo’s East Side will take a concerted effort by everyone.

“We can’t do everything, but we can be part of the good," she said.