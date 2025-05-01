OHIO — Trader Joe's is recalling its Sesame Miso Salad with Salmon because the topping packet may contain an undeclared milk allergen.

The recall states 500 units of the salad were mistakenly packaged with a sealed packet of parmesan cheese crumbles instead of a packet of crispy onions.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said those who have sensitivity or allergy to milk may be at risk of an adverse reaction.

The affected product has a Use By date of April 28, 2025 and April 29, 2025.

