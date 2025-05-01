TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A new city ordinance is allowing food truck owners to set-up in downtown.

The ordinance includes certain guidelines food truck owners will have to follow, including operating within city limits between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Local businesses, like the Tarpon Springs Distillery, are in favor of the ordinance, saying it will help boost sales The ordinance will run for a length of six months, being revisited before the Tarpon Springs City Commission in October

City commissioners unanimously approved the ordinance, including certain guidelines food truck owners will have to follow.

Inside the tap room of Tarpon Springs Distillery, you’ll find various trinkets. Including those that give a nod to the local area. It’s the passion project- and business- of Barry and Lisa Butler.

“We’ve got about 14 different spirits that we make now,” says Barry. “Since mid 2021, we’ve been growing pretty well. We’ve got a big following. I think we estimated we had about 30,000 guests last year so that’s pretty good.”

Those numbers may soon be growing, too. With the announcement of a new city ordinance. Allowing food trucks to set-up in downtown.

“Having something right there that they can get is really a boost to having people stay around,” said Barry.

Butler is supportive of the idea. As a beverage-only business, the prospect of a food truck coming in to feed hungry patrons is a win-win to him.

“We’ll put it right here," he says, while looking out at the parking lot. "We’ve got the power coming from the building here so the food truck can access power and then the patrons can come back out this way, get their food, and go back to their seats and watch the music.”

There are a few requirements those food truck owners will have to comply with under the new ordinance. Such as operating within city limits between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. They can also operate as an accessory to those brick-and-mortar businesses such as the distillery.

“You were allowed to have a food truck before as long as you had it parked at a restaurant that you owned- which kind of defeated the purpose of having a food truck if it was parked at your restaurant," said Barry. "But that’s not in this new one.”

It’s a big step for the city with a rich heritage. But one, Butler says, that is in the right direction.

“It’s still going to have that Greek heritage and history that we all love, but even as something as simple as having a distillery is a big change for Tarpon Springs. So the fact we’re here and the city embraces us and all the business owners like this business and support us, it’s a very positive step.”

The ordinance will run for a length of six months. Being revisited before the Tarpon Springs City Commission in October.