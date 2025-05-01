CLEARWATER, Fla. — In Clearwater, Emerson and Friends is a thriving family-owned clothing company.

Nichole Northway is the founder and worked hard to build what she says is now a very popular brand of clothing and a line of children’s books.

“I started it out of our spare bedroom in 2018. Everything was handmade and now we are nationwide in stores across the country,” Northway said.

Right now, her mind is on tariffs.

The trade war with China is putting the squeeze on many businesses in the United States. The tariff rate on Chinese products is currently 145%.

“Stressed, it’s been tough. The hardest part is just not knowing. We have all these products on the water waiting to come and we have no idea what they are going to cost once they are landed,” Northway said.

She says that shipping costs are skyrocketing.

“We are also paring back the amount we would order and currently, I am looking to produce in other countries, but it’s a really long timeline, from conception to production is probably 6 to 8 months to get started with a new factory,” Northway said.

Seeking relief from an uncertain future, this business owner hopes a solution is found soon to end the trade war.