CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dan Weiss of Harper and Skyler’s Toys and Sweets is prepared for whatever impact tariffs could have on his toy store.

“We’re being hit with surcharges from anywhere from 2% to 15%. In some cases, like Melissa and Doug, they’re slapping us with a 60% surcharge on items starting to come in next month,” Weiss said.

He said he doesn’t know the long-term effect the surcharges will have on his business, but in the meantime he has a plan.

“Some of it will creep into margins, some of it will affect whether we’re ordering from certain companies,” Weiss said.

According to the Toy Association, nearly 80% of toys in the U.S. are made in China and with a 145% tariff on Chinese imports, Weiss is focused on making it work regardless.

“We gotta conduct business, so we have no choice but to order some of the products still and some companies we’ll continue to order and some we will hold off on,” Weiss said.

President Donald Trump says these tariffs are designed, in part, to bring jobs and manufacturing back to the U.S.

While also battling large retailers, Weiss plans to absorb the tariffs, so his customers don’t have to.

“In order to keep your customers loyal and be part of the community you want to do your best not to pass on any tariffs or any extra charges to the customer,” Weiss said.

He’s taking it day by day.

"It's a fluid situation where everything’s always changing, so you do your best to provide what we can, and we’ll continue to do that,” Weiss said.

On Wednesday Trump spoke about the cost of toys and said, “maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls and maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more.”