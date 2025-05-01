MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Kohl’s CEO Ashley Buchanan has been fired, according to company officials.

It comes after officials say an investigation found he “violated company policies by directing the Company to engage in vendor transactions that involved undisclosed conflicts of interest.”

Kohl’s said the termination had nothing to do with the company’s performance, financial reporting, personnel or results of operations. Buchanan was hired in January 2025. He succeeded Tom Kingsbury, who planned to stay on an adviser to Buchanan until his retirement in May 2025.

In the meantime, Michael Bender has been appointed interim chief executive officer effective immediately, the Kohl’s Board of Directors said. Bender has served as director of Kohl’s Board of Directors since 2019 and was appointed chair in May 2024. Officials said he'll step down from certain Board committees and from his role as chair while he serves as the interim CEO.

“I am honored to assume the role of Interim CEO at this important time for the Company,” Bender said in a release. “Working with our talented leadership team, Board, and thousands of associates, I am committed to continuing the execution of our strategic framework to grow shareholder value. Kohl’s has a strong foundation of more than 1,100 conveniently located stores nationwide, serving over 60 million customers. We will continue to build on this foundation as we enhance the value we deliver to our customers and set the stage for meaningful operational and financial progress.”

Chair of the Nominating and ESG Committee John Schlifske said the Board has “full confidence” in Bender during the transition process.

“Michael brings over three decades of leadership experience across retail and consumer goods companies, having served as CEO of Eyemart Express and in senior roles at Walmart, L Brands and PepsiCo. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Michael as Kohl’s remains focused on operational excellence, simplification, and efficiency to improve long-term financial health and profitability,” Schlifske said in a statement.

The Board said it will begin a search for a permanent CEO and will announce a new chair in due course.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.