ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane season is now about two weeks away, and according to Central Florida tree trimming and removal companies, their services are getting booked up.

Currently, companies say the average wait for a tree trimming or removal appointment is two to six weeks.

Despite slower times in the winter months, which are ideal for tree trimming, many choose to wait until storm season.

On a sunny Thursday afternoon, Kyle Thornton from Enviro Tree Service is walking a property with a homeowner. Thornton has been a certified International Society of Arboriculture arborist for over 10 years. Identifying threats to homes, and properly trimming trees is what he discusses with homeowners daily.

One of the most common mistakes Thornton said he sees in the field is people doing their own tree maintenance.

“Inexperienced chainsaw users get hurt a lot,” he said. “Chainsaws are extremely dangerous. People often make improper cuts. They are doing it on ladders — chainsaws and ladders should never, never, never, never mix.”

Thornton said proper tree trimming can require several people on a crew. Also, most cutters are in the trees, harnessed in, and safely helping giant limbs fall to the ground.

Thornton said when working on a tree, it’s not just about removing a potential limb that could be a threat to a home, but also ensuring the life and health of a tree will remain intact.

“People oftentimes don’t understand how this tree is going to act when they cut it,” he said. “They think, 'I’m just going to do a notch and knock this tree over.' But they are not looking at the other factors that go in that. Where’s the weight? Is there a lean a certain way?”

With hurricane season just weeks away, Thornton said it's not a great idea for homeowners to wait too long to get their trees trimmed. He said the best time to trim trees is the winter when they are dormant.

Thornton said anyone concerned about a tree that could be a threat to their home, or homeowners who want to have some trimming done, should call a certified arborist to evaluate their property. The ISA's Trees are Good website can help residents find or validate an arborist.