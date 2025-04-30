HIGH POINT, N.C. — Wednesday is the final day of the spring High Point Market.

The event brings in billions of dollars to the state, but this year increased tariffs on imported goods may have affected furniture professionals and consumers coming to buy.

“People are concerned about tariffs, and I know that certain businesses are going to have to take steps to mitigate their effects. For us personally, since we're new, it's not really affecting us, but it will in the future if things don’t change," said Gretchen Jacobson, who visited the market Tuesday.

Jacobson works as a sales associate for the luxury pillow line Threads Soft Goods.

Donald Bowen, a sales representative who works with five different designer lines, said each business is feeling the impact differently.

“Some are buying just like they have been buying, in fact they might get their merchandise now, which could be tariff-free, but a lot of my lines have already added the tariffs, some more than others,” Bowen said, adding that many are unsure what to do next.

It’s an uncertainty that he suspects contributed to attendance at this year’s spring market.

“They're in limbo, and I understand, and as you can see there is inflation in the market, and traffic hasn't been what it usually is,” Bowen said on the penultimate day.

For some showrooms traffic remained steady.

“We've had the same foot traffic through here. Our sales are about equal, so we're really doing well,” said director of sales at Regina Andrew Detroit Patricia Egloff.

Customers Malva McSween and Clifford Barnes came from Washington, D.C., with their designer to scout out furniture for their remodeled home.

They said prices were only slightly higher than in previous years, but it was hard to know what to attribute to inflation and what to attribute to tariffs.

“There are some higher costs that we are seeing. There's no question about it, but we came to expect that anyway," McSween explained.

The couple said even with higher prices they plan to return for the fall market.

The event usually averages at least 75,000 visitors, and leadership with the market said attendance numbers will be announced after the market officially concludes.

