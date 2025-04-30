CINCINNATI — The Ohio Department of Development recently announced more than a million dollars in support for small businesses across the state to help add jobs. That money is helping one of them double the number of employees it can take on year-round.

What You Need To Know Native Tree Care will soon be able to hire six more employees, doubling the amount of people they have on staff



Thanks to the Women's Business Enterprise Loan, the business is also able to get licensed to cut limbs near power lines which allows them to have work year-round



Now the company will be able to grow while being more competitive in the field

It’s no easy work taking down a tree.

Jesenia and Dan Maldonado always wanted to be the ones home owners would trust with the job.

“It runs in my family," Jesenia said. "All of my family has their own business, and I was really excited to build a brand.”

That's why the couple started Native Tree Care in 2019, and they have the whole working-with-your-spouse thing down pat.

“We are a good team," Jesenia said. "He is in the field, and I put the strategy to move the business forward.”

“She stays in the office, and she does all the stuff you have to think about," Dan said. "I’m out in the field, and I don’t know if I would have started a business without her.”

But six years into the business they realized it was time to expand so they could be more competitive, hire more employees and work year-round, which is why they applied for the Women’s Business Enterprise Loan.

“It’s not just about the money," Jesenia said. "It’s about creating more job opportunities as well.”

“It will make us competitive, and it’s going to do wonders for our business," Dan said.

The nearly quarter million dollar loan will help the company buy new equipment and be licensed to clear limbs around power lines, something that will mean doubling their employee count and keeping them on all year long.

“We don’t have to go through and have to either re-hire or lay guys off," Dan said. "So all year round is the biggest reward.”

While hauling away tree limbs can be tough work. it has become the family business, and for the Maldonado’s it’s a good lesson to continue to persevere.

“To show to other women that you can be in any field," Jesenia said. "You will be able to thrive if you are committed.”

Four business across the state were awarded a loan through the Ohio Department of Development’s Minority Development Financing Advisory Board, equating to over $1.1 million to support entrepreneurship and bolster the state’s economy.