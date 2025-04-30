WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump convened his Cabinet on Wednesday to paint a rosy picture of the state of the country and the direction in which it's heading, one day after marking his first 100 days back in the nation’s highest office.

“We’ve just completed what many consider to be the most successful first 100 days of any administration in the history of our country, and we’re just getting started,” Trump said to open the meeting, touting border crossings dramatically dropping and deporting alleged members of MS-13 and Tren de Aragua.

What You Need To Know President Donald Trump convened his Cabinet on Wednesday to paint a rosy picture of the state of the country and the direction with which its heading, one day after marking his first 100 days back in the nation’s highest office But the bright depiction comes despite polling showing deep skepticism about his performance since his return to the White House and the worst quarterly gross domestic product report since early 2022, as the country still

braces for what economists and the Federal Reserve chair have warned could be higher prices from the implementation of Trump’s tariffs Trump called Wednesday's GDP report, the worst since 2022, Biden's fault and continued his fierce defense of his tariff agenda He appeared to insinuate that Americans could feel the impacts of the trade war too. Despite saying the U.S. “does not need” much of China’s goods, he added “maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls, and maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more"

But the bright depiction comes despite polling showing deep skepticism about his performance since his return to the White House and the worst quarterly gross domestic product report since early 2022, as the country still braces for what economists and the Federal Reserve chair have warned could be higher prices from the implementation of Trump’s tariffs.

Trump addressed the Commerce Department’s GDP estimate, released just hours earlier and showing the economy shrank 0.3% in the first three months of 2025, at the top of the meeting, claiming the figures were a result of former President Joe Biden’s economy and not his own. He later asserted that even the next report on the second quarter GDP could be more of a reflection of Biden than himself as well.

“That’s Biden. That’s not Trump,” the president insisted on the dim number released hours earlier. “We took over his mess in so many different ways.”

The report covered January through March 2025 with Trump taking office on Jan. 20. The GDP report for the final full quarter of Biden’s presidency showed the economy growing at a rate of more than 2%.

Trump also continued his fierce defense of his broad tariff agenda — which has roiled markets at home and shaken global trade — saying it is already incentivizing companies to build facilities and move production to the U.S., something he noted, however, will take time as he has long warned of a “transition period.”

Trump insisted at one point that he doesn’t view how markets are doing to be an “end all” but rather just one indicator, saying he is neither taking credit nor not taking credit for their performance.

On investments, the president, along with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, specifically pointed to those in the semiconductor industry in the U.S., slamming the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, which passed under Biden and poured billions into the effort of moving production of semiconductors back to America.

“The thing they don’t need is money," Trumps aid. "They’ve got plenty of money. What they need is an incentive to come in.”

He went on to assert that they are building production in the U.S.to avoid being financially penalized by his tariffs.

Trump earlier this month announced a far-reaching plan to place a 10% tariff on goods imported into the U.S. from most countries. Nations with which the U.S. has the worst trade deficits received an even higher so-called “reciprocal” rate individualized to them, although he paused those for 90 days a week later, as the administration set off on efforts to negotiate new trade deals.

The White House said earlier this month it has 18 offers for new trade deals on the table, and Trump has claimed he has already made 200 deals, although nothing has been announced. Trump’s trade representative, Jamieson Greer, held up a paper with the countries currently in trade talks with the U.S. at the meeting. Trump told him he was going to have a “busy next three weeks” as the administration pushes ahead with negotiations.

The exception to the 90-day delay was China, leading the world’s two largest economies to embark on a trade war that now has the U.S. placing a 145% tariff on goods from the country and Beijing retaliating with its own higher fee.

The administration has been arguing the higher rate hurts China more given the sheer amount of product they import into the U.S. Trump said in an interview with ABC News on Tuesday that Beijing will “eat” the tariffs, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters this week that the new tariff rate is “unsustainable” for the country.

During the Cabinet meeting, the president said he was “sad” to see negative economic reports coming out of China, adding the country’s economy is getting “hammered.”

At the same time, he appeared to insinuate Wednesday that Americans could feel the impacts of the trade war, too. Despite saying the U.S. “does not need” much of China’s goods, he added “maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls, and maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more.”

He added he hopes to make a deal with China “at a certain point” and said the countries were in talks — something that has been disputed by Chinese officials.

Bessent said at the meeting that families were “finding their financial footing again.”

The treasury secretary also touted House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune for their efforts to get the president’s legislative agenda passed in Congress. The legislation is expected to address taxes, the border, energy and defense. The White House argues that extending Trump’s 2017 tax cuts would give families economic relief amid tariffs.

Bessent met with the leaders about the legislation, which is being drafted this week, and Trump told reporters Tuesday it will be his biggest focus going forward.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who reiterated that the nation is short about 3,000 air traffic controllers, pledged to get to full capacity before Trump’s term ends. Both he and Trump highlighted efforts to update the air traffic control system, with Trump claiming that the deadly crash near Ronald Reagan National Airport earlier this year would not have taken place with the new equipment they plan to implement. Duffy said they will need money from Congress for the feat.

Meanwhile, multiple officials — including Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler — touted billions of dollars in contracts that their agencies have canceled, crediting Elon Musk, the unofficial leader of Trump’s widespread government downsizing campaign known as the U.S. DOGE Service.

In his own remarks at the meeting that appeared to be somewhat of a goodbye to the group, Musk, who has said he plans to take a step back from the effort and government work soon, praised the $160 billion he says DOGE has saved, despite the figure being far below the $2 trillion and then $1 trillion he initially pledged to cut.

Vice President JD Vance, meanwhile, used his turn to slam the media for focusing on what he considers the wrong topics, specifically pointing to its coverage of the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.