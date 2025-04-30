OHIO — The Ohio Division of Cannabis Control issued a product alert for a cannabis-infused edible gummy for an undisclosed ingredient.

The Ohio DCC said the product, "Strawberry Banana Local Edibles Ohio Cannabis Infused Gummy Purchase," was made by the processor Farmaceutical RX, LLC and has been alerted for not including "edible glitter" on the product label or in the product item registration with the state inventory tracking system.

Officials also said the processor wasn't able to provide evidence that the ingredient was obtained from a licensed and regulated source.

The product alert is for the following item:

Product Name: Strawberry Banana Local Edibles Ohio Cannabis Infused Gummy Purchase

Dates: Feb. 18, 2025 through March 12, 2025

Product ID: M00001154318: Edb Oral Admin 54-10 Gummy - Strawberry Banana

Affected Lot: 1A407030000332D000004113

Date Manufactured: Feb. 4, 2025

Since the ingredient doesn't constitute a health hazard, the Ohio DCC said a product alert was the most appropriate couse of action.

