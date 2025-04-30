OHIO — Giant Eagle has issued a recall for bread sold in Ohio and five other states for potentially containing glass.

The recall states that the sunflower seeds on top of the bread may contain fragments of glass.

Here are the breads affected by the recall:

Ancient Grains Hoagie Roll: 4 ounce, paper carton, frozen (Lot No. 90)

Multigrain Sourdough: 18 ounce, paper carton, frozen (Lot No. 90)

Whole Grain Multigrain: 20 ounce, paper carton, frozen (Lot No. 92)

The FDA listed the recall as a Class II, which means "use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

The five other states included in the recall are Pennsylvania, California, Connecticut, Maryland and Delaware.

