MIDDLETOWN N.Y. -- A key component of President Donald Trump's campaign was decreasing inflation prices for the American people. After serving 100 days of his second presidential term on Tuesday, experts argue his decisions have not reflected that.

"By taking on these tariff policies that’s he’s taken on, he’s actually probably made the situation worse," David Woolner, Marist University professor of history, said.

Since taking office, many political experts are comparing Trump's presidency to Franklin D Roosevelt — citing similarities between reworking the country's economy at a rapid pace and implementing sudden changes to foreign trade.

Woolner said despite the tariff comparisons, the two administrations are very different.

"Roosevelt assumed office in the midst of the worst economic crisis in U.S. history," Woolner said. "We often forget not only was a crisis in the United States, it was a global economic crisis. Even though President Trump would like to portray himself as a man of action, and in many ways he is, certainly through the executive orders, he has engaged in a lot of activity the circumstances surrounding the two presidencies are vastly different.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports prices for all foods are predicted to increase by 3.5%. Economists suggest some of these changes are a result of tariffs, bird flu outbreaks and other factors.

Some Orange County residents believe changes have to be made at the federal level to help combat the rise in inflation.

"The grocery prices are like anything else," Marriane Woodard said. "They’re in a bad state because of our government. Our government has done nothing to help anyone."

While some are calling on the nation's leaders to see changes at the gas pumps and inside the grocery stores, others suggest being mindful of how you spend your money.

Orange County resident Mathew Zachariah said he monitors at least three grocery stores every week to ensure he's getting the most for his buck.

“If you take a gallon of milk, in some places you see $4.25 and in some places you see $3.20," Zachariah said. "Surprisingly, there is another store [where I can] find it for $2.25. I rather buy the milk from the store that sells it for $2.25."

When it comes to the price of fuel, it's better news for Trump. According to AAA, gas averages $3.18 per gallon nationally and $3.10 per gallon in New York.

Orange County residents like Paul Dewitt said they are pleased to save some money at the pump, but still hopeful for lower rates.

"I just filled up my car yesterday," Dewitt said. "It costs me $39. It's usually around $42, but it’s down now to $36, $38."