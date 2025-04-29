OHIO — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has upgraded a recall for more than 170,000 bottles of apple juice that was sold in Ohio and many other states.

Martinelli's apple juice was initially recalled in March for potential patulin contamination. The FDA recently upgraded the recall to a Class II, which means "use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

Patulin is a toxic substance produce by mold, and drinking something with high levels of it can cause ulcers, stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomitting, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The recalled bottles have a UPC of 0 41244 04102 2 and a best by date of Dec. 5, 2026.

More information on the recall can be found here.