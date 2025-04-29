OHIO — Six projects were recently approved by Ohio leaders that are set to create 699 new jobs and retain another 300 across the state.

Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio, Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik announced the six projects on Monday. They were brought for approval to the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) by JobsOhio and regional partners. Officials said the projects are expected to result in more than $62 million in new payroll and raise $835 million in investments across the state.

The projects are spread across three regions: central, northeast and southwest Ohio.

Central

The three central Ohio projects are located in Franklin County, specifically in Columbus.

The first proposed project for the region is Dri-Design, Inc. is expected to create 29 full-time positions, generating over $2.2 million in new annual payroll in its new location. Dri-Design creates recyclable, non-combustible, and customizable metal wall panel systems for the exteriors of buildings. These designs eliminate the need for join sealants and frequent maintenance. The proposed project includes expanding partnerships in the area through the lease of a new facility. TCA approved a 1.22%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit.

The second approved proposal is Wandel & Schnell Architects Inc. is expected to create 20 full-time positions, generating $1.7 million in new annual payroll. The company is an architecture and design firm focused on innovative environments such as workplaces, educational spaces and community areas. The project proposes leasing a new facility to expand their current footprint in the area. TCA approved a 1.235%, six-year Job Creation Tax Credit.

Finally, XPO Logistics Freights, Inc. is expected to create 55 full-time positions, generating more than $3.3 million in new annual payroll. XPO is a provider of asset-based transportation, using proprietary technology to optimize logistics and supply chain operations to move goods. The proposed project includes upgrades to an existing facility to modernize operations. TCA approved a 1.242%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit.

Northeast

There is one approved proposal for the northeastern region of the state located in Howland Township in Trumbull County.

Kimberly-Clark, USA, LLC, is expected to create 491 full-time positions, generating $49.1 million in new annual payroll. Kimberly-Clark is a personal care product company, creating household and hygiene products, including tissues, wipes and feminine care projects. The proposed project includes constructing a new facility to enhance production and create future growth.

The project is pending further review and a final decision by Kimberly-Clark. TCA approved a 1.837%, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit.

Southwest

There are two proposed projects for the southwest region, both within Butler County.

LetsGetChecked Inc. is expected to create 74 full-time positions, generating over $4.5 million in new annual payroll within the city of Fairfield through a new location. LetsGetChecked is a global health care solutions offering at-home testing kits for health conditions. The company compiles manufacturing, logistics, lab analysis, physician support and prescription fulfillment.

The proposed project includes acquiring a new building for a Midwest facility. TCA approved a 1.44%, eight year Job Creation Tax Credit.

Meanwhile, the second proposed project is within West Chester Township for SkyCell North America, Inc. which is expected to create 30 full-time positions, generating $2.1 million in new annual payroll. SkyCell is a Swiss company that specializes in manufacturing and shipping temperature-controlled hybrid containers for pharmaceuticals.

The proposal includes a new facility for enhancing operational capacity and supporting company growth. Through the investment, the Ohio location will be the North American hub for the company's hub-and-spoke model for processing and repairing inventory, customer service and engineering services.

TCA approved a 1.207%, seven year Job Creation Tax Credit.

Job Creation Tax Credits is a performance-based credit with the actual values of the credits based on the jobs created and new payroll generated, which is subject to state verification.