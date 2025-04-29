PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — Culver’s has named its next CEO.

Julie Fussner was formally announced as Culver Franchising System, LLC’s, fifth CEO on Monday. She’s the first woman to be appointed to the role.

“Culver’s is made up of some of the most passionate, collaborative and smart people I’ve ever worked alongside,” Fussner said. “I’m honored to have earned the opportunity to guide the teams across this beloved brand to continued long-term success by delivering on our mission to genuinely care, so every guest who chooses Culver’s leaves happy.”

Fussner has been with Culver’s since 2017, first serving as the vice president of marketing and then taking the reins as Culver’s first chief marketing officer.

Fussner has about two decades of sales and marketing experience under her belt in food consumer packaged goods. That includes about a decade at Kraft Foods Group.

“After a thorough and competitive search, Julie emerged as the clear choice to lead our organization into the next chapter,” Culver’s Co-Founder Craig Culver said. “Professionally, Julie brings visionary thinking, business expertise and an authentic leadership style. Just as valuable, though, is how effortlessly Julie builds Culver’s culture. She innately understands and shares the values that define us: Midwest hospitality and an appreciation for people.”

Fussner steps into the role in light of Enrique “Rick” Silva’s retirement. He retired in Feb. 2025.

Culver’s has more than 670 owner operators and 45,000 team members spread across 26 states.