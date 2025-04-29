PALM COAST, Fla. — The airport in Flagler County is getting a major facelift, as officials break ground on a new $11 million terminal facility.

The groundbreaking event will take place at the Flagler Executive Airport in Palm Coast at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, marking the first step in bringing a brand new 115,500-square-foot facility to the area.

While the airport has already completed improvement projects over the last 16 years, including an air traffic control tower and reconstruction of the runways and taxiways, airport Director Roy Sieger said that this project will transform the current rural landing strip to an executive airport. The new facility will also include restrooms, meeting space and public space to improve the tenant and traveler experience.

“It’s kind of like the icing on the cake as we’ve completely rebuilt our entire airport and now we’re going to build a new terminal facility,” said Sieger. “What it’s going to do is replace an existing facility that we’ve had that’s been here for more than 40 years and it’s kind of antiquated.”

Sieger says the entire project will cost more than $11 million but that the airport is working with funds from partners to help make this happen. The project is expected to take about 18 months to complete. The ground breaking event is open to the public.