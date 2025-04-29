GREEN BAY, Wis. — Lambeau Field was the epicenter of the NFL universe last week, but so was the greater Green Bay area.

Brian Johnson, of business district On Broadway, Inc., said multiple days of the draft and related activities — such as the Draft City Music Fest — helped bring more than a half million dollars in economic impact to that area.

“We feel it exceeded our expectations, but recognizing there are things to learn and opportunities to take advantage of when we work with other partners into the future,” he said at a press conference Tuesday.

Other city leaders also said they view the draft as a success; they also looked at it as added value for the future.

“It’s important to acknowledge that economic impact comes in micro doses. It is not a get rich scheme, and it comes in different ways,” Johnson said. “It would be obvious to most folks that those who stand the most to benefit are going to be in that immediate vicinity of the draft area. Our goal was to really make sure that we were addressing the periphery of that area and to experience some of that residual impact that can come often times in economic development.”

In the afterglow of the event, Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said he sees the draft as a showcase to go after additional event business.

“We got to finally see what the Resch Expo could do. That facility is awesome,” he said.

“We’re actually now able to go out to those markets — Detroit, Minnesota, Chicago — and start to bring in those events into this area that probably a lot of event planners were second guessing if our market and our community could accommodate a large event like that,” Streckenbach said. “I think we proved it.”

“I think a lot of folks saw an opportunity here, and that’s wonderful. We don’t have to have a villain in this story,” he said. “A lot of the businesses I spoke to said, ‘Hey, you know what? I over-staffed because I wanted to be prepared. I didn’t need all those people, and I let them go. I still had an average or a slightly above average weekend.’ Why is that a bad thing?”