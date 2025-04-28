WASHINGTON — When President Donald Trump declared his third candidacy for the nation’s highest office in November 2022, he did so not only with a full term of White House experience under his belt, but also with two years of time on the sidelines to consider what his highest priorities and most far-fetched proposals would be should he assume the office again.

That led to a 2024 campaign packed full of promises, propositions and policy proposals for when Jan. 20, 2025 rolled around. When that campaign proved successful, Spectrum News looked back at some of his biggest campaign trail pledges just before he was set to take office.

Now, as Trump hits his 100th day back in the White House this week, many of those have already been fulfilled. The Federal Register, for instance, puts his executive order count at about 140 — nearly double the number signed by President Joe Biden in his first full year in office.

At the same time, other commitments haven’t yet been achieved — either because they’ve taken a backseat to other issues or proved significantly more challenging than the then-candidate made them sound as he appealed to voters. And some agenda items that appeared far less central to his campaign have been a dominant force in his first three months back in the Oval Office.

With 100 days down and more than 1,300 to go, here is a look at some specifics on where his campaign trail promises stand.

Immigration and the border

As we noted in January, perhaps no other topic has received more attention from Trump on the campaign trail than the U.S.-Mexico border and the country’s immigration policies.

Among his biggest promises on the topic was to carry out the “largest mass deportation program in history,” end the constitutional guarantee to birthright citizenship and restore and expand the travel ban from his first term.

On Monday, the White House put a spotlight on the issue to kick off a week highlighting the president’s first 100 days. That effort came with a press briefing in which press secretary Karoline Leavitt and Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, touted a substantial decrease in encounters at the southern border.

Data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows federal officials arrested around 7,180 people seeking to cross the border in March, a plunge from the monthly average of 155,000 from the previous four years and the 47,330 recorded in Dec. 2024, just before Trump took office.

On deportations specifically, Homan told reporters that the administration has sent 139,000 migrants out of the country since the president’s return. Addressing the figure, Homan referenced reporting, such as that by NBC News, showing the number of deportations over the last two months under Trump has lagged behind the ones posted by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement under Biden last year, arguing the reason is that there are fewer people crossing the border to be counted in the total.

Yet, amid all the data, in recent weeks, it’s been the administration’s efforts to use a 1798 wartime authority known as the Alien Enemies Act to swiftly deport migrants it says are affiliated with the gangs MS-13 and Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua that has taken center stage on the immigration front.

In March, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the U.S. had sent more than 200 people, seemingly without the typical due process afforded in such cases, to El Salvador’s notorious mega-prison known as CECOT using the Alien Enemies Act. The move set off multiple contentious legal battles and one man’s case in particular captured the nation’s attention after Department of Justice officials initially acknowledged he was mistakenly deported because of an administrative error. A couple, much smaller, groups have been sent since.

Meanwhile, high-profile efforts to revoke visas for students who the administration says engaged in certain political activism on college campuses, particularly those who have spoken out against Israel amid the war with Hamas, have also received significant attention. Last month, Rubio said he had revoked as many as 300 visas and potentially more. However, in a notable shift just last week, the administration said it was reversing the termination of the legal status of thousands of foreign students around the country.

Trump also signed an order to restrict birthright citizenship, the policy that automatically grants citizenship to any person born in the U.S., regardless of his or her parents’ legal status, on his first day in office. The move, however, is currently on hold and the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on the matter in May.

On his travel ban pledges, little action has appeared to be taken thus far — although there have been multiple reports of draft plans in the works. Asked about the matter, a State Department spokesperson told Spectrum News that the department has nothing to announce at this time.

Foreign policy

Foreign policy is one area in which then-candidate Trump offered some of his biggest pledges that have thus far not come to fruition.

Perhaps at the top of that list are the president's plans for the war in Ukraine. On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly promised to negotiate an end to the more than three-year war between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office, or even before he reentered the White House. The topic has dominated news in recent weeks, with top administration officials saying the U.S. is ready to walk away from such efforts soon if progress is not made.

Trump has spoken over the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his special envoy Steve Witkoff has traveled to Moscow for talks with the leader, including as recently as last week. Trump in recent days expressed frustration with Putin after Russia launched some of its largest attacks in months on Ukraine.

Trump’s relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, has deteriorated, with one of the most notable foreign policy moments of the president’s second term thus far being an Oval Office blowup between the two leaders. Relations appeared to move in a positive direction over the weekend when the pair sat down on the sidelines of Pope Francis’ funeral in Italy.

Portraying himself as a peacemaker, Trump's plans to end the war in Gaza have also not come to fruition. Before taking office, Trump warned that there would be “hell to pay” if the Hamas doesn't release the hostages they took since the war began in October 2023. Despite his team helping the Biden administration negotiate a ceasefire that saw nearly three dozen hostages released over Trump’s first weeks in office, such a pause in fighting has since lapsed and Hamas is still believed to be holding about two dozen that are alive.

The death toll in Gaza recently surpassed 52,000, according to health officials in the territory, who say most of the dead Palestinians are women and children.

Trump also took many aback when he unveiled his desire for the U.S. to own the Gaza Strip and turn it into a tourist destination — something that was not mentioned on the campaign trail. Since he announced such a plan, however, there has been little movement toward making it happen, especially as countries in the Middle East have expressed hesitancy over taking in Palestinians as part of it, something Trump has said he could get them to do.

Another foreign policy issue that has received a spotlight in recent weeks despite not previously being a large focus is U.S. talks with Iran regarding the latter’s nuclear program. And the U.S. has waged an intense bombing campaign against Houthi rebels in Yemen, with over 800 airstrikes in just the last month. The U.S. military claimed to have killed “hundreds of Houthi fighters and numerous Houthi leaders,” while health officials in Yemen claim dozens of civilians have been among the dead, including African migrants being held in a prison that was bombed on Monday.

Economy and trade

The economy is an area in which Trump made some of his most sweeping and far-reaching promises, ranging from simply ending inflation to imposing a tariff agenda with the potential to upend global trade.

And in his first 100 days, Trump’s tariffs have dominated relations on the world stage and rattled markets at home. In the first weeks of Trump’s second term, his tariff agenda was focused on Canada, Mexico and China for what the president said was a push to address immigration and fentanyl entering the U.S. It then led to a back-and-forth that brought a pause on the new levy for the United States' geographic neighbors on goods that fall under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Not long after, however, the administration's energies shifted to “Liberation Day,” as Trump deemed it, when he announced a 10% baseline tariff on imports from most countries along with additional individualized “reciprocal” fees on countries with which the U.S. has the highest trade deficits. The new levies shook global and U.S. stocks, in part leading Trump to announce a pause just one week later, keeping the new 10% baseline tariff on most nations in place but delaying implementation of the so-called reciprocal ones to allow time to work out new trade deals.

The White House said last week it has more than 18 offers for new trade deals on the table. In a TIME magazine interview conducted last week, Trump claimed to have "made 200 deals," but declined to go into detail, saying official announcements would come "over the next three to four weeks."

China was the exception to the delay, however, with the world’s two largest economies instead embarking on an escalating trade war and contradicting one another on whether conversations on a potential deal are taking place as U.S. tariffs on imports from China reached 145%.

Amid it all, Trump also expanded tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, launched investigations into potential levies on copper, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals and more.

On prices, which the president broadly promised to bring down despite the presidency's limited role in controlling prices across industries, the consumer price inflation eased in March, with the annual rate coming in at 2.4%, down from 2.8% in February. That figure, however, is still above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target and some economists, including the Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, have warned that Trump’s tariffs could worsen inflation in the months to come.

The president has also committed to extending his 2017 tax cuts, a feat the Republican majorities in both chambers of Congress are tasked with carrying out. Both the House and Senate passed a blueprint to start drafting the legislation — which the president refers to as “one big, beautiful bill” — that is set to enact some of Trump’s biggest policy goals, including the tax cuts. But there is still a long road ahead to the legislation and tax policy becoming law.

Such legislation could also address Trump’s major campaign promises to end taxes on income workers make from tips, overtime pay and Social Security benefits, which so far have not been addressed since Trump’s return.

Federal government

Even as Trump promised a major overhaul of the federal government on the campaign trail, the size and scope of such an effort — led by Elon Musk’s U.S. DOGE Service — in his first 100 days, particularly within the first few weeks, has surprised some.

Musk, the world's richest man, was featured on the trail with Trump, but his particularly large and visible role in the administration has surprised some with the billionaire leader of Tesla, SpaceX and X even participating in Cabinet meetings — despite not being the official leader of DOGE.

Over Trump’s first three months back in office, DOGE has moved to dismantle entire agencies, cut thousands of federal employees and sought access to government data, although many of the actions are tied up in legal proceedings.

Media outlets tracking DOGE's efforts estimate more than 100,000 federal employees have been fired or taken deferred resignation offers since Musk's team began its work at agencies across the government.

But projections for savings from the far-reaching effort have also fallen short of initial pledges. What started as a promise to shave $2 trillion fell to a commitment to save $1 trillion. DOGE now says it has cut $160 billion as Musk’s 130-days as a “special government employee” comes to an end, but Democrats, watchdog groups and journalists have questioned and found flaws in DOGE's data and claims.

On specific promises to reduce government influence, Trump has also moved to deliver on dismantling the Education Department, cracking down on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and ending protections for federal workers, such as rescheduling thousands to make it easier to fire them.

Energy

On the campaign trail, Trump’s agenda on energy was most frequently described using a single mantra: “drill, baby, drill,” with the then-candidate promising a boost to fossil energy sources like oil and coal.

Since returning to the White House, the president has signed multiple executive orders seeking to do just that, including one that declared a national energy emergency, seeking to enable agencies to identify and remove barriers to domestic production, and another entitled “Unleashing American Energy,” on his first day back.

In the weeks since, he has established an energy dominance council, moved to crack down on regulations on production in individual states and looked to give the coal industry a lift.

Under Biden, weekly U.S. oil production hit a new high — at least dating back to the 1980s — when it hit more than 13.6 million barrels per day for two weeks in Dec. 2024, his last full month in office. The same figure has not quite been reached since Trump’s return, with the weekly U.S. oil production sitting at 13.4 a day in mid-April.

Other pledges

Trump has carried out numerous other promises made on the campaign trail, including pardoning or commuting the sentences of more than a thousand people convicted of crimes in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack; moving to restrict gender-affirming care for minors — although the order is facing a legal battle; and banning transgender athletes from competing in girls' and women's sporting events.

There has not been significant action taken on the Affordable Care Act, which Trump said as a candidate he had the “concepts” of a plan to replace. His administration, however, has proposed some changes to enrollment.