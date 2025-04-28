When it comes to lights, camera, action, the guys behind Casting Buffalo have seen a lot more move outside the five boroughs.

“Buffalo is a booming town,” said Kyle Mecca, an owner and casting director for Casting Buffalo. “You can drive five minutes on the road and it looks like you're back in the early 1900s, to the '60s to the modern times.”

Western New York has seen some action this year. "Newport Christmas" and "A Christmas Spark" already filmed here this year. The upcoming "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story" is currently casting.

Films like these bring an economic boost.

“These films spend money on hotels and landscape and antiques," said Mecca.

"Labor, hardware, wood — all sorts of supplies,” added Harry Lipsitz, an owner and casting director for Casting Buffalo.

It’s also putting areas like this on the map when it comes to Christmas.

“We have our Buffalo wing trail, right?" said Lipsitz. "I know in Connecticut, they have the Christmas movie trail. [...] So I could see there being some correlation and crossover.”

It’s thanks, in part, to state tax credits for productions in upstate and Western New York.

“If you can come to one town that has it all and an amazing tax credit, that’s going to help you on your back end, like it’s like us having our own studio lot as a city,” Mecca explained.

That's great news for actors like Peter Johnson.

“I knew at some point I would have to leave Buffalo if I really wanted to pursue this dream, and when the tax credit happened and film started coming here, I was blessed enough to be able to raise my kids in Buffalo and work in Buffalo,” said Johnson, an actor and casting director for Casting Buffalo.

He’s been in eight of these Christmas movies so far.

“We shot a Royal Christmas ballet right outside the Aurora Theater,” he pointed out on a walkthrough of the town.

They are locations standing in for “Everytown, USA.” Newport Christmas, for example, is meant to be Rhode Island. Various parts of Western New York stood in for it instead.

“You kind of go back in time when you come to East Aurora and it's perfect," said Johnson. "Those Hallmark films, they want a small-town atmosphere.”

Whether it's background acting or a speaking role, it’s having the opportunities that’s the biggest thing.

“For a lot of people, especially on the casting side, I get them telling me that it's on their bucket list,” Johnson said. “I tell anyone that wants to be in the movies: please get prepared, get your headshots ready, start seeing acting coaches, because the movies will be here and this is the best opportunity to be a part of it.”

Casting Buffalo posts roles they have on social media.

"Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story" is currently looking for day players, with extras casting coming soon.

They also run an Actors Expo in August, to help people find out how they can get their foot in the door.