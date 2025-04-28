There's a consumer credit warning for the millions of Americans with student loan debt — especially younger borrowers. After a lengthy pandemic pause, federal student loan payments are back, and so are the consequences for missing them.

Now that those repayment plans have returned, buying cars or houses and securing lines of credit could be impacted, adding to already high interest rates. Nancy Newman, with New York’s Education Debt Consumer Assistance Program, says many borrowers were caught off guard when a temporary grace period ended late last year.

“They become three months or more delinquent and suddenly their credit scores are tanking," Newman said. "I’ve heard anything from like 100 to 150 points, which is a lot.”

That drop could push some credit scores from excellent to poor, just as many of these borrowers are starting careers or trying to buy homes.

One credit analyst says that despite the fears, there are ways to protect your score, starting with how your loan is reported.

"The thing to really be focused on is how they're being reported by the servicer or the holder of that loan," says Chad Rivlin with Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Rochester. "As long as they’re being reported as on time, that’s the primary concern that you want to focus on.”

Both analysts agree — don’t wait. If you’ve missed payments, contact your loan servicer immediately. You may be eligible for a retroactive forbearance to stop further damage.

For more help, experts recommend visiting StudentAid.gov or local non-profits in New York like EDCAP.