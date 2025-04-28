WINDERMERE, Fla. — It could soon be easier for Florida residents to get their favorite local beer.

What You Need To Know Florida lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow smaller breweries to self-distribute their product



House Bill 499 would make the allowance for breweries that produce less than 1,000 barrels a year



Sean Combes, the managing partner at Windermere Brewing Company, says the bill would be a big help for the state's smaller breweries

State legislators are currently considering House Bill 499, which would allow small breweries to self-distribute.

The move comes as, for the first time since 2005, more small and independent breweries across the nation closed than opened, according to the Brewers Association.

Sean Combes, the managing partner at Windermere Brewing Company, said that while he loves every step of the brewing process, it’s a hard time to be a small brewery.

“We are kind of hurting and we're kind of struggling here,” he said.

While they are doing well selling beer to people who visit their taproom, he said that distribution is another story. Combes said that if they want to sell their beer to a store or restaurant, they have to go through a distributor which eats up their profits.

“On some of our beers, like we're losing money, every keg that walks out the door so," Combes said. "Like, we're not able to actually get as much of that product out into the hands of the people that want it as we would certainly like."

House Bill 499 would allow breweries like WBC, which produce less than 1,000 barrels a year, the opportunity to self-distribute and end their distributor contract. The bill advanced through the House this month, bringing hope to Combes that the state will end the need for a middleman.

“If a lot of these representatives are really focusing on small business, getting rid of some of the red tape and everything else, like, this is a key part of that,” he said.

Combes is optimistic that if this bill passes, his brewery will be able to grow and really put more of their focus back on distribution.

“It sort of levels the playing field a little bit,” he said. “It allows the small guy to be able to compete with some of the bigger breweries."