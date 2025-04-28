At a White House Cabinet meeting in February, billionaire Elon Musk stood on one side of the room dressed in a black Make America Great Again hat and a “tech support” t-shirt.

“I actually just call myself the humble tech support here,” he joked to the room.

From those meetings to the Oval Office to Air Force One, the world’s richest man has often been at President Donald Trump’s side during the president’s first 100 days back in office — as the leader of the U.S. DOGE Service, refered to as the Department of Goverment Efficiency or DOGE.

“He’s sacrificing a lot and getting a lot of praise,” Trump said at that February meeting.

The president gave Musk sweeping authority to shrink the federal government, despite the fact that Musk never separated from his many companies that have contracts with the government worth billions.

DOGE has slashed everything from foreign aid to National Park workers to medical research, saying it’s making the government more efficient and lowering the national debt.

On its website, DOGE claims it has cut $160 billion in federal spending. But DOGE has frequently been found to overstate its savings, and even the claim of $160 billion in cuts falls far short of Musk’s initial goal of $1 trillion.

DOGE has not said how many jobs it has eliminated, though some estimates claim well over 100,000.

Shernice Mundell told Spectrum News her life was upended when she was fired from her job at the Office of Personnel Management in February.

“It’s been turned upside down, yes. It’s been turned upside down,” Mundell said.

The Air Force veteran had been hired last summer and was promoted in November, but because she was a probationary employee with less than a year of experience, DOGE was able to dismiss her without cause or severance.

Mundell is now drawing unemployment and needs her daughter to help pay the bills. She’s searching for a job and weighing a run for Congress in Maryland, where she lives.

Her message to Musk and the president?

“I don’t even think that if I could say anything to them that they would even understand or seem to care about how I felt about it or what I had to say,” she said.

Max Stier, who leads the nonprofit Partnership for Public Service that advocates for federal workers, said the federal government does need reform, but DOGE is the wrong answer.

“It has been an act of arson rather than an act of constructive improvement,” he told Spectrum News.

Stier said the federal government has the same number of employees today that it did in 1969. He added that 80-85% of federal workers live outside of the Washington, D.C. area, so the rapid downsizing has had an impact across the country and around the world.

“What we are seeing today is 'fire, fire, fire,' rather than 'ready, aim, fire,'” he said.

DOGE – and Musk’s leadership of it – helped to fuel nationwide protests throughout Trump’s first 100 days.

Barbara Perry, a presidential historian at the University of Virginia, said presidents from Ronald Reagan to Bill Clinton tried to streamline government, but DOGE stands out.

“The difference is, those previous presidents and previous commissions had first identified what they might see as too large of a government or maybe even waste, fraud, and abuse, and then cut it, rather than blindly taking the so-called chainsaw to it or the sledgehammer,” Perry told Spectrum News.

As a “special government employee,” Musk is barred from working in the White House for more than 130 days a year without triggering certain ethics and financial disclosure requirements.

But he’s been a less visible presence at the White House since early April, when he was the face of a failed effort by conservatives to win a seat on Wisconsin’s Supreme Court.

In a call with Tesla shareholders last week, Musk said he will wind down his daily DOGE work in May, in part to devote more time to leading the electric car company, which reported a big drop in sales since he joined the Trump Administration.