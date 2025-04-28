TAMPA, Fla. — The Cross Bay Ferry Service will sail for the last time on Wednesday between Tampa and St. Petersburg.

The contract for the ferry service was voided by Hillsborough County Commissioners due to the ferry service operator using a slower vessel than what was promised in a four-year contract.

The ferry has run between St. Petersburg and Tampa for more than three years, which attracted passengers on both sides of the Bay.

Christy and Mike Sesser live in Tampa, and say they use the ferry frequently to travel to St. Pete and explore downtown.

“Definitely disappointed and sad, because we really try and use it every year and we are really just hoping that they find an option to bring it back because it is a great way to travel between both of the big cities in Tampa,” said Christy Sesser.

“I think the convenience of it, just the price point, the convenience, it makes it easy,” said Mike Sesser. “It’s an easy way to get over here, much more relaxing than sitting in traffic, sitting on a bridge in traffic is should say.”

Hillsborough County Commissioners and the City of St. Pete are now searching for a new ferry service provider, and hope to continue the service in the future.

So far a new service provider has not been found.