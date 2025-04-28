A community farm in Saratoga County is preparing to launch a new food relief initiative.

“So this program will help us extend our season over six months,” said Pitney Meadows Community Farm Executive Director Brooke McConnell. “And provide boxed community supported agriculture shares for recipients at three low-income housing units.”

Facilitated by Pitney Meadows and Saratoga Hospital’s Community of Excellence, the "Food as Medicine" project will help enhance nutrition and food security across the county.

“We have group medical visits once a week with our patients and we go over the medicinal qualities of the food that are in the package every week,” explained Saratoga Community Health Center Medical Director Renee Rodriguez-Goodemote.

The funding comes from Health Care Without Harm, an international nonprofit, as food relief programs across the country face some uncertainty with support from the federal government wavering.

“Then on the flip, our farmers who have contracts with the federal government are also now facing the loss,” McConnell said.

The funding will help Pitney Meadows bring in additional food from other local farms to complete the weekly produce boxes.

“So, it not only helps folks who are struggling with basic needs and accessing healthy, nutrient dense food but it also helps us fund our farmers and brings them into that fold,” McConnell said.

The pilot program kicks off in July and will run through November with hopes of bringing it to scale and sharing with other communities.

“It’s important for people to be able to have a relationship with their food, and where food is coming from and have nutritional knowledge,” said Rodriguez-Goodemote.