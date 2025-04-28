OHIO — Honda in Fayette County is getting closer to completing its final stages of construction, according to its public relations team. They've hired more than 400 associates, and they're continuing the on-boarding process.

Diana VanDyke has lived in Fayette County almost her whole life. She said she’s been nonstop working two full-time jobs.

From Honda in Fayette to working at a gas station, VanDyke said her goal is to pay off her credit cards and create a better life for her and her family.

VanDyke works as a security guard at Honda, and for a position like hers, the company she said pays better than other businesses in the area.

“Anywhere from $19 to, I’ve heard up to $25. They go higher there based on what position you have,” VanDyke said. “To help pay off my bills because around this part, they don’t pay a whole lot, but Honda pays more than most of the places around here.”

VanDyke said other businesses around them pay between $13 to $16. That’s why she predicts big employers like Honda will help elevate this area.

“I think that it’ll bring hope in a lot of the other businesses,” VanDyke said.

But Honda isn’t the only company coming to Fayette. Others nearby are Amazon and AES.

The county is also working on preparing the area, and Fayette County commissioner Tony Anderson said water is one of their biggest challenges.

If there’s a pump break, Anderson said they would lose days' worth of water.

“We just can’t get enough water to make sure that the cooling systems function that all the other safety aspects are there, the obligations are there, that we have enough water to do it,” Anderson said. “We’ve got a lot of thinking, figuring out, to look at how do we provide enough redundant water capacity of the quality that they request.”

But business owners in town said there’s an excitement.

Catherine Yeoman, business owner of FLOR & CO which opened in 2023, said being close in proximity of Honda gives her and other businesses around her a huge advantage.

“With Honda being here is going to draw people to the center of Washington courthouse, as we are one of the closest communities that are next to Honda,” Yeoman said. “So, I predict growth and a lot of flowers going out here as well as plants.”

Michelle Bennett, business owner of Roller Haven, said the roller-skating industry got hit severely during covid, and Bennett’s business has survived since the early 80s.

But she’s been creative, and last year, they had a Taylor Swift night that gathered crowds.

With billions invested around them, she said it’s not only the businesses that will benefit. There’s going to be a circulation of money as people will have more to spend.

“I think with Honda bringing in these good, well-paying jobs that will just hopefully bring in a whole new audience for us here at the skating rink and we can be here for another 40 years,” Bennett said. “I see it as a huge growth opportunity for the community as a whole and the income that it will generate as those families, if they aren’t here getting employed at Honda, they’re coming from communities closer to their work.”