OHIO — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Monday he's suing six defunct used-car dealerships, claiming they failed to provide vehicle titles to dozens of customers.

“Buying a used car without knowing the dealer’s reputation is a roll of the fuzzy dice,” Yost said. “Reading online reviews and checking for a history of complaints could spare you the headache of a bad deal.”

Yost is accusing each dealership and its operator of violating Ohio's Consumer Sales Practices Act and the Certificate of Motor Vehicles Act. Consumers are required under law to receive titles within 40 days of a vehicle purchase. There's a Title Defect Recision fund that helps out buyers who don't receive their titles. Yost said he will be issuing payments $312,690 from this fund in these lawsuits.

Here's which dealerships are being sued: