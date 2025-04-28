LAKE WALES, Fla. — After years of hardships, Florida citrus growers could soon receive the relief they’ve been waiting for.

A state Senate committee recently proposed $200 million for the industry in the upcoming fiscal year.

Kyle Story, a fourth-generation grower, has seen his family’s land endure storms over the years. But he said hurricanes Milton and Helene were the first to destroy nearly 100 percent of their crop.

“That is something we have not seen before in this part of the state,” he said. “We saw some devastating losses such as that after Hurricane Charley in 2004 in Southwest Florida, but nothing like this has happened in Polk County.”

Like many neighboring growers, Story is now looking ahead to recovery, which includes replanting trees. He said the process could be even more successful with the help of state funding.

“It allows us to put new trees in the ground, puts those individual covers on each of those trees, keeps the psyllids and citrus greening off of the trees,” Story said.

According to a press release from Florida Senate President Ben Albritton, $190 million would be used for field trials that demonstrate the impact of grove management, therapeutic tools, and disease-resistant varieties for new plantings and tree rehabilitation. Roughly, $125 million of the $190 million would go toward costs directly associated with the acquisition of trees.

Initially, 60 percent of the funds will be made available to growers who have citrus groves of at least five acres but fewer than 2,500 acres. After the initial solicitation period, remaining funds will be available to all growers.

Those are all aspects of the industry that Matt Joyner, CEO of Florida Citrus Mutual, says could help the industry.

“This funding could go a long way towards advancing those priorities and making sure that this industry is recovering and that we are using all the tools in the toolbox to conquer greening,” Joyner said.

There is still a long road ahead before legislators make their final decision, but Joyner and Story are hopeful the budget proposal will receive bipartisan support.

In the meantime, Story says he and others will continue to rebuild their groves — and remain optimistic for relief.