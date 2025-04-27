He has signed them in Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena, on Air Force One, at his Mar-a-Lago club, and almost daily in the Oval Office.

A defining aspect of President Donald Trump’s return to power is his embrace of executive orders.

He’s signing, on average, more than one a day – a record pace, according to presidential historian Barbara Perry.

“It is unprecedented. Not that other presidents haven’t used executive orders, but that does distinguish, again, this presidency in the volume of the orders and the content of the orders,” said Perry, a professor at the University of Virginia.

As of April 23, the president had signed 137 executive orders.

They range from dismantling the Department of Education and ending federal diversity, equity and inclusion programs, to declaring English the country’s national language and even mandating acceptable water pressure in showers.

Perry said President Franklin Roosevelt’s 99 executive orders signed in his first 100 days are the next closest.

“Not only are these volumes of executive orders unprecedented, but their aggressiveness and their reach and their breadth are breathtaking,” she said of Trump’s orders.

Supporters say that aggressiveness reflects Trump’s belief that a president has sweeping powers.

His critics, though, accuse him of using orders to exercise power he does not have – daring the courts and Congress to reign him in, like when he signed one to end the constitutional guarantee of birthright citizenship.

Trump’s use of executive orders is turbocharging a trend that began years ago, as Congress became increasingly gripped by partisanship and has been unable to get things done.

Since January, Trump has only signed five bills into law that Congress passed.

“It’s harder and harder to get Congress on board to do something, so each of these presidents in recent years has said, ‘I asked Congress to do it, they couldn’t do it, so I have my pen and I’m going to try to do it by executive order,’” said Emory Law Professor Jonathan Nash.

But the tradeoff is twofold.

A new president can simply reverse executive orders they disagree with; and legal challenges can slow or stop the orders shortly after the current president signs them.

The law and policy journal “Just Security” says there have already been more than 200 legal challenges to Trump administration actions. Only four of the cases have closed.

“Some of these actions test the extent to which the president has the authority, as opposed to the other branches of government, to do these things,” Nash said.

He added that Trump’s first 100 days back have shown the courts will play a key role throughout his second term.

“I think this is the beginning of the Supreme Court getting involved,” Nash said.

A growing number of Democrats accuse the president of bypassing Congress. And they warn he will simply defy court orders he disagrees with, setting up the possibility of a constitutional crisis.

The president has repeatedly said he views his election win as a mandate to carry out the policy ideas he campaigned on.