BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Alena Joling built her livelihood around her passion for sharpening knives.

“It’s like learning any other skill. In that way, your body has to know the skill. It’s not so much thinking about it. It’s just your hands know what to do,” Joling, owner of Moleta: Artisanal Sharpening in Brookfield, said.

Joling was one of 12 people selected to visit the world’s oldest knife-making factory, Kikuichi Cutlery, in Nara, Japan. Kikuichi has a 750-year history of knife-making and sharpening, dating back to the early days when samurai ruled the country.

Joling called it a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

”It was really an honor to get invited because not a lot of people get to go on this trip, and it was actually my first time traveling out of the country," she said.

While in Japan, Joling learned new techniques to sharpen knives and was able to craft her own knife from scratch for the first time.

“I think that is the beautiful thing about sharpening. I’ve been sharpening for 15 years and there is still so much to learn,” she said.

Joling said the trip renewed her desire to further build her business. She said she wants people to know that old knives and blades they might have given up on can be brought back to life.

She said vintage blades can be repaired and sharpened so they are usable again. She also said many people don’t think serrated knives can be sharpened, but that’s not true.

“We also sharpen paper cutters and blender blades, which not a lot of people think of either. If it’s got a blade on it, and we can fit it on our machine, we can sharpen it,” she said.