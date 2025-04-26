FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Frankfort man is starting over once again after last month’s flooding damaged his downtown business.

What You Need To Know Significant flooding hit Frankfort in April



This affected businesses such as AMaysing Ink Tattoos and Piercings on St. Clair Street, owned by Chris Mays



Multiple rooms, equipment, spaces and appliances were damaged



Mays said he's now working to get an electrician and hopes they can reopen within the next two months

Chris Mays, a south Frankfort native and business owner, said through his faith, he’s willing to start all over at any moment, including sweeping up chunks of debris and pulling off plaster for hours a day at his shop on St. Clair Street near the Singing Bridge.

Mays was a tattoo artist for many years before his life took a turn. He spent 14 years incarcerated before his release in 2015. After his release, he got to work, opening a new shop three years ago, AMaysing Ink Tattoos and Piercings.

But hardship found him again, as last month's flooding caused by rounds of heavy rain damaged his shop. Mays said he rushed to remove items at risk and had to leave hundreds of pounds of equipment behind worth thousands of dollars.

Multiple rooms, appliances and spaces were affected.

"Not even to count all the T-shirts ... about a thousand T-shirts would end up floating," Mays said. "Like I said, I got them so far trying to keep them from getting hit with the water."

He now has weeks of work to remove, dry out and clean before he can start to lay a new foundation, he said.

Mays said support from family, friends and even strangers has kept him motivated as he cleans, dries and sanitizes what remains.

“It's bigger than me, you know what I'm saying?" Mays said. "There's somebody out here who's struggling, fighting, trying to figure out how to make life work. And they might be watching me, you know?”

Mays said he's now in the process of getting an electrician and believes they can start to finalize the reopening process within at least two months.