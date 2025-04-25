OVIEDO, Fla. — Oviedo Mall officials say they have seen around $100,000 in damage over the past few years stemming from teens breaking in and vandalizing property.

One of the most recent incidents involved damage to one of the school buses used by a mall tenant.

However, officials are reinstating the Mall Rat program to help prevent future issues.

Josh Gunderson, the director of marketing for the mall, shared that the damages were estimated at around $30,000, causing mall officials to question whether or not they should implement an age restriction policy.

“Some kids broke into their buses, ripped an AC unit off the wall, discharged fire extinguishers and with those chemicals, the cleanup on that alone is expensive,” said Gunderson.

It happened a week ago. Mall officials posted on Facebook about the damage to the buses and shared their concerns about the recurring issues they’ve seen when it comes to teens not respecting the property. The post went on to say that officials were considering a policy that would require teens to have a chaperone at the mall; something they’ve considered before.

“Maybe on nights and weekends, kids can’t be in the mall without a parental guardian,” is what Gunderson said they were considering.

While he shared that many people seem to have written the mall off, calling it dead and strange, Gunderson said it’s constantly evolving and that officials are doing their best to turn the 27-year-old mall into more of a community hub.

“We’re turning it into a true live, work, play environment,” he said. “You’ve got places where you can come have your doctor’s appointment, grab a bite to eat and then from there you can catch a movie, catch a show, get married, do a paint class do a tie-dye class. You name it you can probably do it here,” Gunderson said.

Opened back in 1998, the mall has undergone a lot of changes. Gunderson said it has lost major department stores like Sears and Dillards but instead shifted to housing more locally owned businesses and activity-based storefronts. He shared that many people have labeled the mall as dead, and he believes that might be a factor for how teens have been treating it.

“There’s a trend of jumping up and slapping an exit sign, which we’ve had to replace that same exit sign four or five times and unfortunately that does get a little costly. We saw kids punching holes into drywall, throwing rocks into buildings, breaking windows and things like that,” he said.

Social media fads and other TikTok posts is where Gunderson says he believes most of the challenges to destroy mall property have come from. Though he’s only been with the mall for four years, he said it’s his livelihood and he cares deeply about the building and the success of it.

While Gunderson added that he understands kids are kids and want to have fun, he said that fun shouldn’t come at the cost of damaging mall property.

“We want you here, but we want to create an environment of respect. We want you to have a safe place to go but we need you to come in and take care of this place,” said Gunderson.

After feedback from the community about the chaperone policy, officials at the mall decided to try an alternative that they’re hoping with get teens more involved and excited about coming to the mall and curb the destruction. It’s called the Mall Rat club. A club member program from teens 13 to 17 years old that will have access to exclusive discounts and classes.

“We do not want to enact a chaperone policy, it’s the last thing we want; to say that you can’t come to this space,” said Gunderson. “So, this is our way of kind of embracing the madness a little bit and giving them a reason to care about this space.”

Registration for the program is already open, and officials say as long as teens are utilizing the club membership program they’ll keep the opportunities open and available.