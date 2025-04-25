MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee-based lumber company is looking to hire across Wisconsin.

Bliffert Lumber has 14 different locations around the state and is looking to hire for a wide range of positions. Openings include everything from jobs working in its lumber yards, to truck drivers, to sales and office staff.

Bliffert Lumber Chief Operating Officer Josh Brown started working in one of Bliffert’s yards back in 2001. For him, having the opportunity to move up with the company has meant a lot.

“I really took this as a temporary job. Started working at the counter of our Morgan Avenue location. I think starting pay back then was like $9 an hour. I have been with the company for 24 years and went through the ranks of inside sales, outside sales, location manager and sales manager,” said Brown.

While different jobs have different requirements, one thing is common among all positions.

“You have got to care. If you care about what you are doing, we can teach you whatever you need to do to be successful here,” said Bliffert.

To learn more about jobs available with Bliffert Lumber, visit its hiring website.