DAYTON, Ohio — The Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services Board of Trustees approved the sale of the former home of YMCA Dayton this week.

What You Need To Know The property is 19 acres and includes 10 buildings



The former YMCA site had a starting bid at $500,000 and closed at $2.6 million



Montgomery County ADAMHS said it will sell the property to the highest bidder at $2.26 million

The property is a 19-acre campus with multiple buildings at 7650 Timbercrest Drive in Huber Heights.

The Montgomery County ADAMHS said it will sell the property to the auction's highest bidder for $2.26 million. However, GovDeals, the site that held the auction, states the bids closed at $2.6 million.

The campus was appraised at $5.7 million, and it had a starting bid of $500,000.

The board said the bidders intend to deed the property to Concentric Corporation of America, which is based in London, Kentucky.

It's not certain what the property will become, but the board said Concentric Corporation of America is considering several options, including a mobile disability rehab center, residential living or a senior living facility.

“I am so proud and thankful to the Board of Trustees for their diligence throughout this process," said Helen Jones-Kelley, ADAMHS executive director. "They were adamant about finding the right community partner to purchase this property and took the necessary steps to make that happen. This sale will allow us to add crucial dollars to our behavioral health system’s bottom line. I truly believe those dollars will save lives in our community."

The property went up for auction in February.