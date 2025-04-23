ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Trump administration is considering lowering high tariffs on Chinese goods, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. The news is the latest piece of information in an ever-changing tariff landscape — one which brought business leaders from the Rochester area to a meeting Wednesday.

Mark Neumann is director of customs and compliance for Mainfreight, a global supply chain logistics firm. He led the meeting, answering tariff-based questions and delivering advice. Part of his job includes working with foreign exporters and U.S. importers to bring goods into the country and arranging duty payments.

Tariff information out of Washington, D.C. has constantly changed and evolved since President Donald Trump first announced new tariffs on foreign-made goods. Staying on top of the changes has proven to be challenging, he said.

“You talk to a lot of our customers, and there's a sense of dread that they may not be able to stay in business,” said Neumann.

The message for concerned business leaders: be patient, though sometimes that’s easier said than done, especially now.

“It is maddening,” said John Hedges, a corporate consultant who meets daily with 13 global CEOs from various backgrounds. “What is required is the CEO needs to maintain sanity and control the angst among their employees, because once people become unhinged, all bets are off.”

With the tariff situation, change is the only constant. Business experts say it’s hard to stay on top of things when the goalposts keep moving.

“The biggest challenge any businessperson has, or any broker has, is that we want to provide accurate and correct information,” said Neumann. “And if that information changes literally minute-to-minute, day-to-day, it's hard to make an informed decision.”

“I was hoping for a simple answer,” said Hedges, founder of Hedgeco Consulting. “And it is far more complex than I thought it ever could be.”

Even during the meeting, word came that President Trump indicated he would back off on high tariffs on goods from China.

“The only thing that we're certain of, is that every day we'll bring more news on tariffs,” said Neumann.

Neumann points out that tariffs on imports are nothing new. But, he says, a little consistency could go a long way.

“Those lessons are still out there, we just need to apply them,” he said. “And if we apply those lessons properly, I think we'll be able to get to that certainty. And I'm hoping the administration gets to that point.”