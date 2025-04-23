AUSTIN, Texas — The State Surplus Storefront is home to thousands of items ranging from confiscated pocket knives to cars, but they don’t have a lot of is office chairs and desks.

Since President Trump’s mandate forcing federal employees back into the office, many companies are following suit, requiring or strongly encouraging a return to the office, particularly in Texas. As more people return to office buildings, some businesses like our state surplus store are noticing a change too.

The states store said it’s seeing an increase in people coming in to get office supplies.

“All of those furniture office-type items are actually from state buildings, leased or state-owned buildings, and also some from the city of Austin. So it’s retired assets from one agency that another agency can come here and acquire. Most of that transfers to them for free. In addition, we sell quite a bit of it to the general public,” said Kristy Fierro, director of the Surplus Property Program.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has mandated employees return to work in office full time after he mandated the change in March. It aligns with the federal government’s mandate to return to in-person work.

An analysis published by the New York Times’ “The Upshot,” found that Austin experienced more growth in remote workers than any other U.S. city during the COVID-19 pandemic. But this could all change as the federal government and businesses in Texas push for in-person work.

“We’ve got a lot of return to work in places that are kind of gearing up to go back into the office wherever that may be. And they’re getting desks and the right, the standing desks and lots of office chairs,” said Fierro.